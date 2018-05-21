Protesting students shut Benue Varsity over fees increment

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—AGGREIVED students of Benue State University, BSU, yesterday, barricaded the main entrance of the institution and took over the Makurdi-Gboko Road, protesting increment of fees.

One of the aggrieved students, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “How can the management of the university carry on as if they are not aware of the economic situation in the state and country?

“With the new policy, the least fee is N92,000 as against the former N56,000. Their action is the height of insensitivity.”

They’re not our students—Mgt

Meanwhile the management of the institution, in a statement by the Acting Registrar, Mrs. Catherine Bur, read: “Some group of miscreants parading themselves as students of the university, in the early hours of Monday, May 21, took over, locked up and displaced the security manning the main gate of the institution, for reasons yet to be ascertained.

“It should be noted that the university is yet to conduct election into the leadership of the students union since the expiration of the tenure of the immediate past executive committee.

“So the university does not have any students union leadership currently.”