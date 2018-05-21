Protesting BSU students barricade institution, Makurdi road over tuition increment.

They are miscreants and not students – Management

By Peter Duru

Makurdi-Hundreds of supposed students of Benue State University, BSU, at the early hours of Monday, barricaded the main entrance of the institution and took over the Makurdi-Gboko road in protest of the recent increment of fees of by the management of the institution.

The students who took over the entrance of the institution, chased away the security personnel manning the institution’s gates even as they prevented any form of movements, in and out of the institution.

One of the aggrieved students who spoke on condition of anonymity said they embarked on the protest to resist the new tuition regime recently introduced by the management of the institution.

“How can the management of the university carry on as if they are not aware of the economic situation in the state and country, with the new policy the least fee payable in the school is N92,000 as against the former N56,000. Their action is the height of insensitivity.” He said.

Meanwhile the management of the institution in a statement by the Acting Registrar, Mrs. Catherine Bur blamed the protest on those she described as miscreants and not students of the school.

The statement read, “some group of miscreants parading themselves as students of the University, in the early hours of Monday, May 21 2018, took over, locked up and displaced the security manning the main gate of the University, bringing to a halt the flow of human and vehicular traffic into the University including Nursery and Primary School pupils for reasons yet to be ascertained.

“This action is particularly worrisome in view of the fact that the University is scheduled to commence accreditation of programmes by the National Universities Commission from Monday 21‘St May 2018.

“It should be noted that the University is yet to conduct election into the leadership of the Student Union since the expiration of the tenure of the immediate past Executive Committee. Consequently, the University does not have any Student Union leadership currently.”