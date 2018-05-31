Procure your PVCs, Delta community leader urges youths

Former President General and community leader of Oviri Olomu in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Simon Ebrobota, has appealed to youths of the community to ensure the collection of their permanent voter cards, PVCs.

He also enjoined those still unwilling to register for the PVCs to do so without further delay.

He made the appeal when the youths of the community led by George Akanuota paid him a courtesy visit at his country home to fashion out strategies as well as work out political alignment in preparation for the 2019 general election.

He said, “Our numerical strength must be adequately demonstrated in the political space. We should know that the only tool that can be deployed to effect any change in the governance of any land is through the instrumentality of the voter cards.”