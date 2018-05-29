Probe Obasanjo’s power budget, Ikpomnwen urges Buhari

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—FORMER Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen. Idada Ikponmwen (retd), yesterday, said that the alleged sins of former President Olusegun Obasanjo are too many, as he urged President Muhammadu Buhari to forget the fact that he comes from the same military background as Obasanjo and set up a panel of inquiry to investigate the budget meant for power under the administration of Obasanjo.

Ikponmwen, who also is the Edo State chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, said: “I find the accusations and counter accusations very interesting and I believe that a government in power has a duty to investigate anything that comes to public glare especially with reference to this issue of money committed to power.

“I believe that beyond allegations and counter accusation, the Buhari government should set up a proper investigation, a judicial panel or a special investigative team to investigate what happened to the budget for power.

“If so much money had been budgeted for power and the country is still suffering the problem of power, it behoves on the government to conduct an investigation so that Nigerians will know the truth about what happened.”