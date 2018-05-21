Pro-Chancellor hails FG over release of Unilorin lecturers’ allowance

Dr Abdullah Oyekan, the Chairman of the Governing Council, University of Ilorin, has commended the Federal Government on the release of the long-awaited earned allowance for academic staff of the university.

Oyekan, in a statement on Monday, also applauded the University’s branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for its display of civilised trade unionism.

“I thank the Federal Government for honouring its pledge to pay the Earned Allowance of Unilorin staff along with others.

“I must also express, on behalf of the Unilorin Council, my deep appreciation of the highly commendable display of civilized trade unionism by the rank and file of the Unilorin ASUU.’’

He noted that staff members were expected to be role models for the generality of the masses on all issues.

He, however, noted that the recent protest on the exclusion of the university from the first earned allowance list, was handled with remarkable decorum.

“Unilorin ASUU has done Unilorin proud; first, in protesting the devilish exclusion of Unilorin ASUU from the first list and thereafter, the patience displayed when there was the delay in disbursing the money.

“We were all witnesses to the dignified deaf ear that Unilorin ASUU leadership and members turned to taunts and fabrications of some miscreants calculated to undermine the reputation of their Union.

“This strongly contributed to making Unilorin the most sought-after University in the country.

“We salute their patience, tenacity, reasonableness and realism,’’

NAN