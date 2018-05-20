Priceless Gift Campaign for children’s day launching

As part of activities to mark her 8th anniversary, marketing agency, Fuel Communications, launches The Priceless Gift Challenge in commemoration of Children’s Day.

The campaign seeks to increase the amount of time parents spend with their children in order to bring about healthier families and better societies.

Launched on Fuel’s Life Brief Initiative, the campaign will ignite this movement by challenging parents and parents-to-be to post online a fifteen seconds video of themselves promising to spend more time with their children and tag two of their friends.

The Priceless Gift Challenge will not just set up parents and parents-to-be to fulfil that promises, by tagging their friends it will create a chain of awareness on the importance of the quality time that parents spend with their kids all over the world.

According to the Managing Director of Fuel Communications, Mr Tunji Abioye says that the agency put together this campaign because, of all the numerous sacrifices that parents make for their children daily, it is getting almost impossible to get them to spend more time with their children. He explains that while it is important to provide for the child, it is equally important to spend quality time with them.