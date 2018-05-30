Presidential hopeful, Ikubese dumps NCP, joins ANN

By Anthony Ogbonna

Presidential hopeful, Dr. Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, has dumped the National Conscience Party (NCP), and officially joined the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN).

This is coming barely two weeks after he announced his withdrawal from running under his former party, the NCP, citing violation of the objectives and goals of the party from its executives.

However, in a statement to newsmen on Wednesday, the Convener of YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement, said he would be running for the office of the president under his new party, the ANN.

According to the statement issued by the Director of Media and Publicity, YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement, Ayobami Ogedengbe, Dr. Ikubese called on all the supporters of the movement and lovers of good governance to throw their full support on the new party.

He also called on all young Presidential aspirants across Nigeria to join forces with him and wrestle power from President Buhari and set Nigeria on the path of recovery and progress.

The statement reads thus:

After series of marathon meetings and high-power consultations, the Nigerian Intervention Movement (NIM) has formally adopted Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) as its party on 29th May 2018, with several other progressive parties in a grand alliance.

Since the YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement, which Dr Ikubese is the Convener is part of NIM and has been part of the discussions all along, it therefore follows that we shall key into this arrangement.

By this, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese formerly joined the Alliance for New Nigeria on 29th May 2018, being Nigeria’s Democracy Day and shall run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the party in the coming 2019 Presidential election.

All members of the YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement across Nigeria, in the diaspora and lovers of good governance are hereby urged to join the Party without delay, pay their dues and be active therein, while those who have political ambition should run under the ANN which is now the “Third Force”.

We welcome you all to a new dawn!

Dr Ikubese is reaching out to all other young Presidential Aspirants across Nigeria so that they can all key into the NIM arrangement, synergise and come together under one umbrella to wrestle power from the current administration of President Buhari as to set Nigeria on the path of recovery and progress.

A New Nigeria is possible

Together we can

#YesWeFit