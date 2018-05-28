President Buhari urges CSOs, others to stem violence against children

Lafia – President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) and parents to stem the unacceptable rising cases of violence against children.



Buhari made the call on Monday in Lafia at an event to mark this year’s Children Day celebration themed

“Creating Safe Spaces for Children: Our Collective Responsibility”.

Represented by the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Mr Silas Agara, the president also urged families, human rights activists and the society at large to take urgent and decisive actions against child abuse.

While saying that his administration has made giant strides in the protection of the rights of the Nigerian child, Buhari said through such efforts Nigeria has been declared a path finding country on ending violence against children.

“I believe this is a collective achievement and I urge us to continue to build on the present momentum to achieve the targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“In our efforts to protect our children from abuses, exploitation and trafficking as well as provide safe, non-violent inclusive and effective learning environment in our schools, “this administration has directed the management of all Federal Government Colleges and advised all state owned schools across the country to provide adequate measures of safety and security of their students.

“I again call on all schools management committees at all levels of public and private institutions to take adequate security measures and put in place mechanism for safety of children.

“May I therefore call on the families, security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), human rights activists and the society at large to rise up and take urgent and decisive actions to stem the unacceptable rising cases of violence against our children,” he said.

The president also appealed to parents not to relent in their efforts to send their wards to school, especially girl child, in reducing infant and maternal mortality, and prevent early and child marriages.

Buhari congratulated Nigerian children as they celebrate their day.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Mary Enwongulu, admonished parents to take proactive measures that would protect children against any form of violence.

“The theme for this year’s celebration, which is “Creating Safe Spaces for Children: Our collective Responsibility”, is aimed at awakening in all of us, considerations for the safety and security of children, in homes, schools and other public places.

“Children are social gifts and blessing from God. Let us recommit and rededicate ourselves to ensure their protection and wellbeing in all situations and circumstances.

“It is our role as adults to inculcate the necessary moral values, education, skills and abilities in them and provide conductive environment to enhance their social, emotional and psychological wellbeing to guarantee positive growth and development of our dear country,” she said. (NAN)