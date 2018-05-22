Be prayerful, forestall attacks, priest tells Christians

A Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Felix Anih, has advised Christians in the country to remain steadfast in prayers and be vigilant to forestall attacks.

Anih, Parish Priest of St Charles Lwanga, Apo, Abuja, made the call at the sideline of a peaceful march by Catholic clergy and laity of Abuja Archdiocese on Tuesday.

The march was against recent killings of Christians in parts of the country, including the killing of two priests and 17 worshippers in a Benue community during a Mass on April 24.

The priest urged Christians to remain law-abiding, peace-loving and prayerful, but should be on the guard in case of any attack on them.

According to him, Christians should also do what is expected of them by keeping to the teachings of Christ.

“Christ made it clear to us that we should be peace-loving, we should try to make peace and there are also other teachings of the church that talks about protection.’’

Anih, however, expressed optimism that the peaceful protest would draw the consciousness of the world to the happenings in the country.

“We will do our own and leave the rest for God, although, from the human point of view, we may think that we will not achieve anything.

“We leave it to God who knows it all. Some parishioners don’t even want to go out for fear that there will be violence.

“You see, from the human point of view, there are reasons to doubt whether the march will be effective or not, but it will be peaceful,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the peaceful procession, which started from the Christian Centre, ended at Our Lady of Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral, Garki.

The march was led by the Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Most Rev. Anselm Umoren, who was supported by Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) officials and other Christian leaders in Abuja.