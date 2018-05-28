Poor, disadvantaged Nigerians will return Buhari in 2019—Presidency

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

THE poor and disadvantaged Nigerians remain the bedrock of support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election, the presidency revealed yesterday as it emerged that ministers are expected to go on a media circuit tomorrow to defend the achievements of the administration.

Senior Special Assistant, to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in a statement yesterday said the media circuit was part of the low-key celebrations of the 2018 Democracy Day.

Shehu in the statement also defended the achievements of the Buhari administration even as he dismissed the criticisms of political opponents principally in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP who he said violated every nuance of democracy and liberty when it was in power.

“The popular support for the administration, especially among the poor and disadvantaged is still holding up and is unlikely to significantly wane. In fact trends from our internal polling suggest that this should hold up, or even grow all the way to 2019, the reason being that the ordinary citizens concede it to the president that he is trying to do his best for the country.