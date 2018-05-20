POLITICAL ORTHOPRAXY: Between Right and Wrong

By Hon Setonji Koshoedo

For about two decades, Nigeria has joined many other nations to adopt western liberal democracy as her form of government. We have further gone ahead to choose the American presidential system of government which we believe is the most appropriate for us. But how well has this impacted on the lives of average Nigerians? Nigerian’s political, economic, legal and social lives have gone so low that the nation can now be classified as a state of great recession and degeneration. The nation has been stagnated of growth and the symptoms are clearly visible in the people’s standard of living and life expectations.

The privileged and the political elites have become corrupt and over-powerful; exploitation of the system of law and administration has become the norm and the order of the day, and they use this exploitation for their own selfish end and to their selfish advantages. Even the poor ordinary citizens are not helping the situation; it has become a sin among them to do the right thing because doing the right thing is not applaud-able anymore. Sinners, so to say, have turned around to become the ‘righteous’. Wages are miserably low, below the United Nations’ acceptable requirements of the average standard of living for the majority. Basic amenities and infrastructure that are supposed to be the rights of the citizens have become luxuries and are no more available to the common man; they are now accessible only to the privileged.

What has befallen Nigeria? Who are the people that have brought us to this level? In my opinion, we are all responsible for the unfortunate situation. We are the cause of our own doom. We are all, however, fond of blaming the politicians! Yes, we have the right to! After all, they are our leaders and they are supposed to give us good leadership and lead us into greatness. But we seem to forget that the success of a nation depends on how her systems and institutions are working, and these frameworks involve all and sundry; the ordinary man, the civil servants and even foreign interests are all contributors to the frustrating Nigerian situation. It will, therefore, take the input of all of us to fix Nigeria. I am one of the few that believes, and strongly believes, that Nigerians can fix Nigeria. We all are the creators of the problems, and only we are in the position to provide the solution. But exactly how do we do that?

Over the years, I have interacted with the rank and file of the Nigerian citizenry – ordinary citizens, civil servants and politicians – across the length and breadth of this great country. I have also observed the various civil and political principles and theories at play at all levels. What I see is that the privileged have become too comfortable, too disconnected, too insensitive and too selfish to play active roles in creating a just society that can provide solutions to what is termed the Nigerian problem. Our system lacks civil and political players with beliefs and principles emanating from heartfelt compassion towards the common man.

Sincere ethical actions are no more visible in our collective society. The system has become so messy, complicated, unproductive and dirty that well-meaning people find it hard to comprehend, not to talk about participating. One wonders whether Nigeria has chosen the right civil and political system. We must, however, remember many other nations practice and thrive in the same system of government we have adopted.

My suggestion is the complete overhaul of the mode of operations of our political system as presently practised; the beliefs and practices we have adopted and apply in our civil and political lives must be overturned! What we do is what we believe, and if what we believe is right enough, it will show in our practices. The outcome of such a move will be a nation with growing political, economic, legal and social tendencies. Certainly, we all have not adopted the appropriate political beliefs and practices. Also, we are not getting it right at any level of governance to bring about the right and needed human and physical developments that we all envision for Nigeria. Something needs to be done to save the country; a cleansing or reformation needs to take place to avert the great fall of this great nation.

Simply put, political beliefs can be referred to as ‘Political Orthodoxy’, while political practices can be called ‘Political Orthopraxy’, and they both take their source from the intents of the players’ hearts. According to Ralph Waldo Emerson and I quote, “That which dominates our imaginations and thoughts will determine our lives and our character.” This implies that we are what we think; our thoughts go on to produce a set of beliefs in us to form some ideologies and principles that determine our everyday activities and our character. A politician, and of course anyone with wrong beliefs will, therefore, imbibe wrong ideologies, whether civil or political; and these ideologies will produce wrong civil or political practices that are a detriment to the tenets of true human and physical developments which are the purpose of politics.

Scholars have come up with many political theories that have developed into political ideologies which politicians adopt. The imbibed theories and ideologies can take the form of a revolution, that is forceful, or an evolution, which is soft, but they all guide civil and political players in their activities and operations. Notable are theories of liberty, justice, equality and many others that interweave to develop our political practices like democracy, dictatorship and communism, to mention the common ones only. It is controversial if any of these theories is singularly and absolutely right or wrong, but they form the basis of our political behaviours and they determine what political practices we adopt. Politicians tend to convince or deceive the electorate with what they believe is right as the case may warrant, but the question is whether the beliefs can actually produce the expected result that can make the belief right or wrong over time. After all, right beliefs and practices should bring good results.

The speeches and utterances of Nigerian civil activists and politicians reveal that they all tend to lean towards one political ideology or the other. Our civic and political environment has witnessed untangling hypocrisy, manifestoes have become failed promises, the economy is controlling us rather than we controlling the economy, the standard of living has fallen to the lowest ebb, life expectancy is going lower beyond realistic level day by day, the rule of law has become the rule of lawyers, and our institutions have degenerated.

This, I believe, is because our practice of politics and civil works do not emanate from well-founded principles and ideologies. This situation is highly detrimental to the purpose of existence as a nation and, therefore, calls for an urgent review. Our political orthodoxy, which is our political beliefs, and the associated political orthopraxy, which is our political practices, need to be revisited to adopt the best principles and practices that will provide the right basis for our democracy.

It is interesting to know, that a politician’s choice of orthodoxy or orthopraxy is always right in his or her own eyes. This is because the choice is governed by intentions; the driving forces behind any civil or political participation are what make it right or wrong. However, the fruits of whether a participant’s choice is right or wrong can glaringly be seen in our society. Looking at the Nigerian environment, and just as in any other underdeveloped countries, the key components of civilisation are made up of bad highly complex sets of interlocking institutions that determine the political, economic, legal and social lives of the citizens. Corporations are seen playing active roles in politics and government is playing a super-active role in the economy; but these are done for selfish reasons.

How does a government that is supposed to protect the interest of the people introduce market-distorting devices, tariffs and subsidies that make the poor poorer and the rich richer, widening the gap between the rich and the poor; thereby, distorting the tenets of peace and coexistence of the society? Or how do you defend corporations’ participation in politics through lobbying and campaigning to make more profit by the exploitation of the poor? A right balance between economic freedom and government regulations that are supposed to provide for the fair economic environment for all is no more in existence; rules and regulations are supposed to be the cure-all for societal diseases disease of which they are purported to cure.

The rule of law that is supposed to provide a check on these actors has also failed to protect the rights of the citizens. Justice now favours the highest bidder; it has become a mere rule of lawyers. Even civil societies that are supposed to protect the social lives of the citizens have lost their objectives of social welfare to give way to profit-making. Our system has therefore become so degenerated that a call for a new rethinking of our political orthodoxy and orthopraxy is a must!

In searching for the right political beliefs and practices, we must first of all form a basis for our beliefs. There is no better belief than that which is formed on the foundation of sound spiritual principles. Politics should be about people helping people and simple pro bono acts of goodness. Any act of goodness should emanate from the love for fellow human beings and it must be expressed in sacrificial giving of self to serve others. This should be the core desire of any politician; a heartfelt compassion that grows out of love for humanity to create empathy that is expressible in political practices that can make positive differences in governance.

This should be the bases of any political beliefs. When the base is well rooted, the right practices will follow. It is difficult to determine which orthodoxy is right. Equally, it is not easy to identify the commensurate orthopraxy that goes with it, but whichever choice a politician makes will show glaringly in its impact on the people. What then are the best choices of political ideologies that our country needs?

The best choices of orthodoxy and orthopraxy are therefore found in beliefs and practices that create a near perfect life for the majority of the people. They are beliefs and practices founded on the roots of love, to produce peace, unity, prosperity and unimpaired relationship among fellow citizens. Only such beliefs and practices can bring about the necessary empathy that can create the political principles that are necessary for liberty, equality and justice for all; giving birth to political ideologies that can drive a liberal, social, democratic government that will not only secure the privileged but also protect the underprivileged.

Among these three political ideologies, however, justice is the key. According to Emperor Justinian, it is about rendering to others what is due to them in harmony and fairness to make them flourish in all areas of life. It is the right and equitable relationship between the leader and the followers rooted in the fear of God. Politicians need to be driven to the utmost by this theology so they can be able to offer the required sacrificial tendencies even in the face of persecution, making a positive difference at every political opportunity. As affirmed by Plato, the good of a nation is inseparable from the justice within it, and according to Aristotle, justice is the fair distribution of necessary limited resources, benefits and even burdens within a community or society.

Wole Soyinka, a topmost Nigerian scholar, also echoed this altruistic tendency when he stated that justice is the first condition of humanity. The affirmations of these erudite personalities clearly show that altruism is the basis on which the best principles of a social system are founded. Only people that are placed under a veil of ignorance endorse injustice, and in most cases, it is to safeguard their selfish interests. The resulting situation is that society’s worse-off members become so much better than they would have been; a case of the foolish governing over the wise, so to say. It implies that the best political ideology to guide our political practice is justice in practice in all ramifications.

However, none of these ideologies can be separately applied to achieve maximum outputs on their own. As justice is very important, so also are liberty and equity; a combination of all these give the right balance to our social as well as political lives. Liberty is about freedom; freedom to do whatever one wants to do without restriction as long as it is legal. It provides the potential for personal transformation and self-realisation. Civilisation comes when people have the liberty to reason and take decisions without any limitation, using education, wealth, physical and mental wellness as instruments to aid enlightenment that produces true development. Equality is also an important ideology; it is the cornerstone of any reliable political thinking as it provides a level playing ground for all, even though all players are endowed with different talents and therefore not equal by nature. A nation must, therefore, make frantic efforts to provide an enabling environment for liberty and equality to thrive.

In conclusion, justice is the virtue that uses liberty to create equality for the good of the society. How a politician is able to use his office to establish justice, liberty and equality to create near-perfect lives for the majority of the people go a long way in defining the right orthodoxy and orthopraxy of politics in any country. The trio of these political ideologies is better expressed in the politician’s desire to do things for the greater good of the citizenry rather than for personal gains. Personal political gains have no value to humanity and cannot create a legacy that lives beyond one’s lifetime. The right political orthodoxy, therefore, is rooted in beliefs from which liberty, equality and justice emanate; it must be founded in the fear of God and the love for humanity. And the appropriate political orthopraxy is the act of expressing empathy in seeking others’ betterment to the glory of God and the good of humanity.

It is God’s intension to create a world of peace, unity and goodness with a near-perfect inter-personal relationship. Undoubtedly, the earth desires a situation where all relationships in terms of human-to-human, human-to-God and human-to-creation exist in harmony; politics provides the platform on which all these can be achieved. The root of any right political orthodoxy must be based on love; love makes one participate in the feelings and experiences of suffering people; it makes a leader not to see people as less-than-human in order to value humanity better; and it develops empathy that motivates one to take a positive action against injustice; it makes a leader ready to live and die for the bigger goals of creating good lives for the underprivileged.

Politicians must therefore, first of all, understand how unjust governmental structures and systems usurp the liberty and equality of the ordinary man, especially the poor. They should also realise the God-given role they have to play in creating a God-intended standard of living for the poor and needy. They must be empathetic enough to develop a sincere and altruistic compassion that will motivate them to act and meet the expectations of the people. Their hearts must be empathetic towards things that matter; they must get away from the tangling unsympathetic hypocrisy that has been created via the continuous deceit of the populace and make the undiscerning poor esteemed and necessary members of the society.

Leaders must engage in collaborative partnerships that make use of local talents and resources to address local problems with the belief that the local problems can be fixed locally. The focus is to dismantle the systems of inequality and give access to the dreams of everyone; after all, the poor and the rich are made in the image of God and therefore deserve equal protection and opportunities. The right orthopraxy is to create social justice that offers policies that honour God; enacting justice in the society to make it as just and free of suffering as possible should be their life’s vision and mission. Politicians should not practice politics for personal gains, but for the greater good of being blessings to others.

In closing, we all care about what we love; politicians need be desirous of seeing a closure to societal suffering. They should love to see societal emancipation. We can, however, only love what we have a good knowledge of. Politicians must do the needful and get close to the poor and know their feelings. Also, they should put themselves in their positions and try to experience what the masses are going through. That is one of the best ways to know them. It is only after a thorough understanding of their plights that politicians can really pursue the act of helping them unstintingly. Justice flows more naturally in such situation, and that is the best orthopraxy we can adopt.

Koshoedo, an architect, was former state chairman of PDP, Lagos.