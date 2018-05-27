Sahara group partners Financial Times for first ever FT Nigeria summit

Sahara Group is delighted to announce its collaboration as a gold sponsor at the inaugural FT Nigeria Summit scheduled to take place in Lagos on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

The multinational energy and infrastructure conglomerate is one of the lead sponsors in the first outing of the summit to be staged in West Africa. The theme this year is “Dispelling uncertainty and building resilience” concerning the recovering but vulnerable Nigerian economy.

Nigeria has rightly been described as a country of ‘huge potential and tough challenges’. Whilst the economy is evidently returning to form, politicians and pundits alike have agreed that any progress achieved in the past year could be ephemeral if the public and private sectors do not collaborate on designing systems, institutions and policies that truly entrench economic gains and the sustainable commercial viability of Africa’s largest and most populous economy.

A statement released by Bethel Obioma, Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group read: “It is great to be working with a venerable media institution like the Financial Times on this summit, especially at a time when Nigeria needs to re-examine and re-purpose our complex investment climate for the next critical economic growth and recovery plan.”

Sahara Group’s Executive Director and Co-Founder, Tonye Cole is expected to sit down for an interview with BBC World News presenter Lerato Mbele-Roberts on the importance of leadership and entrepreneurship to future economic and socio-developmental growth in the country.

Speaking ahead of the event, Cole, 51 said “Leadership and enterprise are the bedrock of nation building. This is a singular opportunity to generate ideas on two such critical subjects and to directly address the next generation as to why and how they would be intrinsic to fulfilling Nigeria’s socio-economic potential in the years to come.”

It is expected that there will be over 200 in attendance, bringing together key government heads, opinion leaders and members of the press.

A statement released by Financial Times Live ahead of the event read “As the FT prepares to host its inaugural Nigeria Summit, we look forward to exploring the huge economic potential and challenges the country faces to build a resilient economy. With the support of Sahara Group and other key sponsors, the summit will add vital insight for senior leaders, and create a valuable day of engagement and thought leadership.”

The summit is scheduled to begin from 8am and would encompass over 7 keynote interviews, speeches and panel sessions over the course of the day.