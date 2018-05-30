Police rescue commercial sex worker from client in Lagos hotel

Lagos – The police in Lagos on Monday said that they rescued a commercial sex worker from a client in a hotel room, following an attempted murder.



The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohimi Edgal, said that the police prompt response to distress call from a worker at Wellwood Hotel, Ajangbadi, Lagos led to the rescue of victim and arrest of the suspect.

Imohimi said:“On the May 24 at about 12:35 a.m, a distress call was received from Wellwood Hotel.

“The duty officer that night at Ilemba Hausa Division, quickly went to the hotel where he found one Faith, a commercial sex worker, with severe injuries on her neck.

“The victim claimed that on same date at about 12:15 a.m., the suspect came to her hotel room. After sleeping with her, he brought out a rope, tied it around her neck and pulled her down.

“He also tried to suffocate her by blocking her mouth and nostrils with a pillow.

“She was, however, rescued by a staff of the hotel who heard noise in her room as she struggled for life.

“This suspect was arrested and the rope with which he nearly killed the girl was recovered from him.”

The CP said that the suspect was yet to tell the police his motive for attempting to murder the victim.

In a similar development, a 25-year old man was also arrested for luring a woman to a hotel in Lagos, where she was drugged and raped.

Edgal said that the suspect invited the victim to De-Didos Hotel on March 4 where the crime was committed.

“The suspect was said to have stolen one Infinix Note 3 phone, one Nokia touch phone, one voter’s card and disappeared ever since.

“Based on this development, detectives investigating the case tapped into our robust partnership with community members and hoteliers in the area.

“They circulated the suspect’s details to hotels in the area and to all nooks and crannies of Ajangbadi.

“This paid off on May 25 when the suspect went to one of the hotels to lodge and he was promptly arrested by the operatives of the Command” he said.

The CP further advised members of the public to be mindful of who they interact with on the social media.

“The youths should be wary of those luring them with promises of gift and better life and must always seek the advice of their parents at all times about people making promises to them,’’ he advised. (NAN)