Police to probe death threats made to Liverpool’s Karius

Police in the UK will investigate death threats made to Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius after the Champions League final.

Karius was targeted on social media after his two errors helped Real Madrid win 3-1 in Kiev on Saturday, with several posts wishing death to the German and his family.

“We take social media posts of this nature extremely seriously. Offences will be investigated,” British media quoted Merseyside Police saying late Sunday.

“Officers are aware of a number of comments and threats made via social media.

“Merseyside Police would like to remind social media users that any offences including malicious communications and threatening behaviour will be investigated.”

Karius threw the ball straight at Karim Benzema for Real’s opening goal and fumbled Gareth Bale’s long-distance shot into the net for the third.

He broke down in tears at the final whistle and admitted his mistakes in apologising to fans, saying he would “like to go back in time.”

Karius took to social media on Sunday to once again apologize.

“Haven’t really slept until now … the scenes are still running through my head again and again,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I’m infinitely sorry to my teammates, for you fans, and for all the staff … I know I messed it up with two mistakes and let you all down.”