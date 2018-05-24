Breaking News
Police nab killer of Nasarawa Varsity lectcurer, 13 other kidnappers/robbers

By Emmanuel Okogba

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA—A team of policemen from Force Headquarters, made up operatives of Intelligence Response Team and Technical Intelligence Unit, have arrested 14 deadly kidnappers and robbers terrorising Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway.

The gang was said to be responsible for the abduction and killing of many travellers, including the murder of Dr. Ibrahim Mailafia, a Senior Lecturer with the Nasarawa State University, Lafia.

The Police recovered two AK-47 rifles, pistol and the victim’s iPhone.

A police statement said: “The arrest is due to follow-up on the murder of Dr. Ibrahim Mailafia on November 3, 2017 between Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway by deadly kidnappers/robbers, while on his way to Kano to visit his family after obtaining a doctorate degree on Artificial Intelligence from United Kingdom.

“The suspects arrested include Sunday Jatau, 35, a native of Kaduna State, the leader of the gang, who confessed to have personally shot and killed Dr. Mailafia.

“Others are Solomon Jatau, 40; Ayuba Jatau, 32, both brothers to the gang leader; Ishaku Luka aka Dogo, who sells arms and ammunition to the gang, aged 42 and a native of Kujama, Kaduna; Bature Adamu, 38, and Bello Abdullahi, 32.

“Others are Mamuda Mohammed, 27; Ibrahim Daniel, 27, native of Chad Republic, who was found in possession of the late Dr. Mailafia’s phones; Emmanuel Garba, 27, native of Ekot-Epene in Akwa Ibom State.

“The receivers of stolen goods are Alhaji Usman Mohammed, 35; Alhaji Ibrahim Baba, 49; Bello Aliyu, 36; Surajo Mohammed, 35, and Hassan Ibrahim, 55.”

 


