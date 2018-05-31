Poland set to extradite Nigerian to US for $7m cybercrime

A yet-to-be identified 27 year-old Nigerian is awaiting extradition by Poland to the United States over an estimated $7m cybercrime.

The Nigerian was arrested by Poland’s police in the southwestern city of Wroclaw in connection with alleged cyberfraud and extortion done over the internet.

The Police Central Bureau of Investigation said in a communique Wednesday that the Nigerian was nabbed as a result of cooperation with the FBI and Interpol, which had circulated a warrant for him.

The police raid took him by surprise, the communique said.

The man is suspected of banking fraud, extortion and theft of online banking access data.