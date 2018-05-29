Playing with Eagles toughened me, says Ebuehi  

Up and coming Super Eagles defender, Tyronne Ebuehi has revealed that he has been toughed up mentally and physically, by playing with the national team.

Ebuehi who is rated one of the best full back in the Dutch league, stated that before now, his game was basically skill oriented, but he has learned a lot.

“My style of play is based on footballing skills, rather than a physical approach,” he said.

“I was a bit timid in my younger years, but I overgrew this.”

“This is something I worked – on a mental level as well as physical level. I made progress and I think my experiences with the Super Eagles – African football can be quite rough – have had a positive impact on my development.”

He is battling for a team place with the likes of Elderson Echiejile, Shehu Abdullahi and Brain Idowu and according to Ebuehi it was up to coach Gernot Rohr to make the best choice.

“I have been with the Nigerian team a few times and Gernot Rohr acknowledged that I’m a good player,” Ebuehi told Goal.

“But I don’t have the status within the team to be certain of a place in the team. It depends on the coach.”