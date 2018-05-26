Plateau group urges disregard report on alleged siege of Berom land by herdsmen

Says Persecuted Christian Advocacy faceless

A group, the Plateau Patriotic Forum, PPF, has condemned allegation by Plateau Christian Advocacy, which claimed that Berom land was under siege by Boko Haram, describing the claim as not only fictitious but also a mischief which was dangerous to the ongoing peace efforts in the state.



The socio-cultural group which condemned the claim by the so-called Persecuted Christian Advocacy, said the malicious report was intended to shatter the hard-earned peace and harmony being currently enjoyed in the state through painstaking efforts of stakeholders.

Chairman of Plateau Patriotic Forum, Arch. Gyang Dareng,addressing the media following the allegation, said having undertaken trip to the areas mentioned by the group in its allegation, it was discovered that the claim was a figment of imagination of the group.

Dareng, who condemned the allegation in strong terms, described the allegation as “unimaginable fabrication of lies and mischief.”

He said the Persecuted Christian Advocacy, which made the allegation was a faceless group not known in Plateau State even as he said the statement credited to group didn’t have a signatory.

To this end, he charged not only the indigenes of Plateau State but also the public in general to disregard the claim by the group which he insisted was faceless.

“Naturally, we would not have bothered to reply the writer since we know very well that such group doesn’t exist on the Plateau talk more of having any legitimacy, but for the innocent readers who may be misinformed with this century lies meant to serve only their criminal purpose and playmaker.

“Secondly, for adding Christian in its name sparks the height of hypocrisy and criminality, “the Plateau Patriotic Forum said.

Dareng said:” As stakeholder in the Plateau project, instead of joining the misguided group in raising false alarm, we undertook a trip to the affected communities to ascertain the veracity of the allegations and to our greatest surprise, we discovered that there was nothing like Boko Haram invasion in any of the communities.”

He added that contrary to the claim by the “fictitious group” that soldiers attached to a Plateau-based Operation Safe Haven had taken side with herdsmen in killing natives, findings by his organization showed otherwise.

“The soldiers alleged by the so-called Persecuted Christian Advocacy, to have been on illegal duty were military personnel attached Operation Safe Haven on official assignment who were in pursuit of cattle rustlers and criminals operating within those communities .

“During our trip to the affected communities mentioned in the report, we were also reliably informed that the soldiers acted professional without molesting any resident.

“One of the residents of Fan, in Barki Ladi Local Government, Hanatu Choji, in her narration, stated that they woke on the 21st of May, 2018, to see soldiers around the mountains in the community, saying initially, they were scared, but upon inquiry, they were told that they were soldiers who were chasing cattle rustlers, criminals out of our community, “she said, adding:” The criminal activity of some of our people here is getting out of hand and it’s only few of our elders that can talk for fear of being attack, we are happy about the military presence here, they should remain on that mountain forever.”

Another native, Chuwang Danboyi, also also speaking, said:” Activities of these cattle rustlers in our community were getting out of hand, and this kind of decisive military action is best to rid our communities of criminals and we must support the STF to succeed.

“They were so civil and polite to us. I’m appealing to our traditional rulers and elders to fish out these criminals among us. So we wonder where this faceless group got their claim from?

” Is it just to attrack sympathy? Or are they holding brief for the criminals just to divert public attention or to demoralize the military’s onslaught against their activities?

” Or it’s to give Christians a bad name because Christianity is known for truth and honesty? These are the questions begging for answers it’s on this note that we urge members of the public to disregard this deliberate false claim coming from a faceless and pseudo group and expose any act of criminality around us, “he said.

Recall that a group under the aegis of Persecuted Christian Advocacy, had on Wednesday, released a statement where it alleged that Berom land was under siege by Boko Haram terrorists.

In the unsigned allegation, the group alleged that heavily armed men in Army uniform, and in Armoured Personnel Carrier, purportedly brought from Bauchi State were stationed at a border between Fan District of Barkin Ladi and Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State to carry out the ground master plan of Miyyeti Allah in advancement of Jihadist movement.

“Unfortunately, a conglomerated Security apparatus known as Operation Safe Haven brazenly appears to have been coerced into active participation in the bigotry and jingoistic mission by joining force in the Islamic aggressive program thereby becoming a pro- herdsmen force that opened heavy gunfire at Fan villages and Haipang axis last night, leading to the shot of one person at Haipang District, “it claimed.

Quoting anonymous source, the group alleged that villages include, Fan District, Ropp, Gassa, Kwi, Jol, Sho, Rim, Gashish District among others have been mapped out ostensibly for the killing mission in order to advance the course of territorial expansions and religious agenda of the Fulani herdsmen.”

” This is dishearteningly branded under the guise of retaliatory mission over the loss of soldiers who died in the course of hired mercenary service contracted by the herdsmen, “it had said in the statement.