Photos: Protest and burial of 17 worshippers, two Catholic priests

Two Nigerian priests and 17 worshippers were buried on Tuesday, nearly a month after an attack on their church, as Catholics took to the streets calling for an end to a spiral of violence
Catholic Nuns sit at the gravesides of 17 worshippers and two priests, who were allegedly killed by Fulani herdsmen, during a funeral service at Ayati-Ikpayongo in Gwer East district of Benue State, north-central Nigeria on May 22, 2018.
Catholic Nuns sit at the gravesides of 17 worshippers and two priests, who were allegedly killed by Fulani herdsmen, during a funeral service at Ayati-Ikpayongo in Gwer East district of Benue State, north-central Nigeria on May 22, 2018.
Coffins of 17 worshippers and two priests, who were allegedly killed by Fulani herdsmen stand during a funeral service at Ayati-Ikpayongo in Gwer East district of Benue State, north-central Nigeria on May 22, 2018.
Graves of 17 worshippers and two priests, who were allegedly killed by Fulani herdsmen are watched by onlookers during a funeral service at Ayati-Ikpayongo in Gwer East district of Benue State, north-central Nigeria on May 22, 2018.
Relatives cry as they mourn during a funeral service for 17 worshippers and two priests, who were allegedly killed by Fulani herdsmen, at Ayati-Ikpayongo in Gwer East district of Benue State, north-central Nigeria on May 22, 2018.
Clergymen prepare to bury 17 worshippers and two priests, who were allegedly killed by Fulani herdsmen, at Ayati-Ikpayongo in Gwer East district of Benue State, north-central Nigeria on May 22, 2018.
Coffins are carried during a funeral service for 17 worshippers and two priests, who were allegedly killed by Fulani herdsmen, at Ayati-Ikpayongo in Gwer East district of Benue State, north-central Nigeria on May 22, 2018.
A policeman stands next to a barrier installed to stop protesters from gaining the entrance of the government house during a solidarity march by Catholics to protest agains violent attacks across the country in Lagos, on May 22, 2018.
People march and carry banners to protest against violent attacks across the country in Lagos, on May 22, 2018.
People march and carry banners to protest against violent attacks across the country in Lagos, on May 22, 2018.
People march and carry banners to protest against violent attacks across the country in Lagos, on May 22, 2018.
