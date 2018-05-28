Photos: Buhari, Saraki, others at 2018 Democracy Day Lecture

President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the guests during the Democracy Day Lecture held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari, Speaker RT Hon Yakubu Dogara, Minister of Mines and Steel, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Communications, Otunba Adebayo Shittu, APC Chieftain, General Lawrence Onoja, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha and others after the Democracy Day Lecture at the International Conference Centre in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 28 2018.
President Muhammadu Buhari in a handshake with The President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Speaker House of Representatives, RT Hon Yakubu Dogara and SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, Former INEC Chairman, Prof Attahiru Jega, Ministers, Senators, House of Representatives and others during the Democracy Day Lecture held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari (M) flanked by The President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Speaker House of Representatives, RT Hon Yakubu Dogara and SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha during the Democracy Day Lecture at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari (M) flanked by The President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Speaker House of Representatives, RT Hon Yakubu Dogara
President Muhammadu Buhari and The President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki
President Muhammadu Buhari chats with Former INEC Chairman, Prof Attahiru Jega. Others are The President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Speaker House of Representatives, RT Hon Yakubu Dogara and SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, Ministers of Interior Lt Gne Abdulrahman Dambazzau during the Democracy Day Lecture held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari (M) flanked by The President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Speaker House of Representatives, RT Hon Yakubu Dogara, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha and other prominent Citizens during the Democracy Day Lecture at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari and The President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki
Related