PDP to Buhari: Your subsidy regime is fraudulent

… Challenges President on open inquest

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of running a corrupt subsidy regime since he took over power in 2015.



The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, challenged the President to come clean on the manner he has so far handled subsidy payment on petroleum products in the past few years.

The statement read: “PDP challenges President Buhari to submit himself for an independent inquest into his handling of the N1.4 trillion oil subsidy regime as well as the alleged complicity of his Presidency in other exposed financial impropriety by cronies of his government, particularly in revenue collecting agencies.

“Such inquest, which is already backed by state governors across board, will not only expose humongous corruption but also show the world that our African Union (AU) Anti-Corruption champion had not been totally spotless.

“We invite Nigerians to note that the demand by governors to probe all subsidy deals since 2015 is a direct indictment on President Buhari as the Minister of Petroleum.

“Nigerians will also understand how the cost of fuel geometrically rose from the PDP subsidized cost of N87 to N145, representing a N58 tax, per liter of fuel.”

The party also noted that “the Presidency and the NNPC have been seeking ways to cover the fraud which include claims that local consumption suddenly jumped from 28 million liters per day to 60 liters per day.”