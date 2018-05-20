Patience Jonathan will be the happiest person if PDP regains power in 2019 – Garba Shehu

‘But the happiest of them all will be Mrs. Jonathan, who will get the first priority when the refunds start coming for obvious reasons.

‘The former First Lady would not anymore need lawyers to keep her mountain of gifts, counted in huge millions of dollars, billions of Naira, hotels and buildings’ Presidential Spokesman to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Shehu Gruba has said in an an article titled ‘The Real Price of Changing the Change (1)

Garba Shehu, further said if the Peoples Democartic Party (PDP) take over power come 2019: ‘The hidden owner of the Lagos cash shop may then step forward to reclaim their N449.6 million; the ex-Naval Chiefs will have returned to them the already forfeited N1.8 billion;

the Governors Forum paid back their N1.4 billion and the major oil marketers, from whom the EFCC has so far seized N328.9 billion will smile their ways to the bank.

The banks themselves will equally join the party, happily getting back N27.7 billion they “ate” from taxes they failed to remit;

the scion of the Akinjides, Jumoke will have N650 million awarded to her while those scammers in INEC who coughed out N1 billion will equally get money back and charges standing against them in court may be dropped.

The list of people who oppose the Buhari government and yearning to ‘‘change the change’’ include a number of parliamentarians, policemen, customs officials, immigration officials, civil servants now rooting for other political parties, not leaving out those various businesses and platforms owned by these political parties directly or indirectly.

Another formidable group unhappy with the change and wish it reversed are the importers of diesel and generators. Nigeria ranks as the second biggest importer of generators all over the world.