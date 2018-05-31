Pastor in EFCC net for fake N1.8 b church contract

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

A man, who claims to be a pastor with the One-Touch Power Ministry in Agudama, Epie in Bayelsa State, has been arrested and detained by operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in connection with a fake church roofing contract valued at N1.8 billion.

The suspect, whose name was given by EFCC as ‘Pastor’ James Ezekiel, was picked up by operatives from its Port Harcourt Zonal Office for using the fake church roofing contract to defraud an unsuspecting person to the tune of N1.33 million.

According to EFCC, Ezekiel, who describes himself as the “Presiding Pastor of One Touch Power Ministry”, Agudama, Epie, Bayelsa State, deceived the victim with a claim that he had won a contract for the roofing of the cathedral belonging to the Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt, and lured him to partner with him to finance the project.

The suspect reportedly convinced his victim of getting what he called ‘mouth- watering interests on his “investment”.

However, trouble is said to have started for the pastor when the victim demanded a repayment of his money with the interests and he failed to do so despite repeated demands, forcing the man to petition the EFCC.

Ezekiel is said to have told the victim that he had been paid the sum of N800 million as mobilisation fee but he could not gain access to his account which the ‘EFCC had blocked for unknown reasons’.

The pastor is also said to have contrived a fake EFCC’s e-mail message notifying him of the freezing of the account, prompting the victim to approach the anti-graft agency for clarification, which turned out to be untrue

A statement by the Spokesman for the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said, “Further investigations showed that the Salvation Ministries did not award any contract to Ezekiel and no transfer of N800 million was made into his company’s account.

“Besides, the e-mail address the said pastor ascribed to the EFCC does not belong to the Commission.

“The suspect allegedly initiated the scam to fraudulently obtain money from the petitioner and other unsuspecting members of the public.

The suspect is in the custody of the EFCC and will be charged to court soon.