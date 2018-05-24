Pakistan condemns killing of 60 unarmed Palestinian demonstrators

By Victoria Ojeme

The High Commission of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Pakistani community based in Abuja recently condemned the killing of 60 unarmed Palestinian demonstrators at Gaza while other 2700 were wounded by gunfire.

The protesters were killed in clashes with Israeli troops during protests on the opening of US Embassy in Jerusalem.

A statemnt made available to Vanguard by the Charge d’ Affaires Pakistan High Commission, Mr. Asim Ali Khan, reads “To show solidarity with Palestinian brothers and to assure them that Pakistan will continue its support to the people of Palestine. Pakistan High Commission strongly condemns the killing of 60 unarmed Palestinian demonstrators at Gaza while other 2700 were wounded by gunfire.

“At UN Pakistan also condemned Israeli’s acts of State terrorism in Gaza which had claimed the lives of scores of innocent Palestinians and calls for an independent inquiry on Israeli massacre against the innocent Palestinians.