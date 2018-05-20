Ajimobi receives commendation over infrastructural development

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN-GOVERNOR Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has been commended by a group, “Coalition of Civil Society Group of Nigeria” for his aggressive infrastructural development in all the nooks and crannies of the state which has turned it to a preferred choice for would-be investors.



The Vice Chairman of the group, Comrade Ade Adeniran gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the office of the governor in Ibadan.

Adeniran, having appraised the activities of the state government, noted that Gov. Ajimobi has performed excellently in the construction of bridges, road networks and improvement on the aesthetics of the state through beautification of the environment which has attracted both local and foreign investors.

The group vice chairman, while commending the state for the successful conduct of the just concluded local government election, hinted that human right activism was not about criticism alone but also about the appraisal of performance of governance at all levels.

Ajimobi while speaking through the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Olalekan Alli, reiterated his commitment towards the provision of dividends of democracy to the people without jeopardizing the achievement recorded in infrastrucure, education, security and health sector.

The governor, however, called on other human right groups in the society to emulate the good virtue of the coalition of civil society group by recognizing exemplary performance of leaders and people in government.

Meanwhile, an award of honour was presented to the governor by the coalition of Civil Society Group at the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Alh. Olalekan Alli who represented the governor.

