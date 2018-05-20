Over 6,000 Lagosians benefit from Eko Health Mission Programme

By Chioma Obinna

A total of 6,072 residents of Ajeromi Local Government and Ifelodun Local Council Development area of Lagos have benefited from a three-day State free medical expedition programme tagged ‘The Eko Health Mission Programme,’ held 15th to17th May, 2018.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris who disclosed this last Friday explained that residents benefitted from free health services ranging from consultation and treatment for common ailments as well as screening for various ailments.

Said he, “Already, a total of 6,072 Lagosians at Ajeromi and Ifelodun LGA&LCDA have benefitted from these services and we expect more residents to turn out enmasse and take advantage of the opportunity presented by the programme to get expert care for common ailments and other free health services offered through the mission”.

Giving a breakdown, Idris said 3,993 people were attended to as General Out-Patients for common ailments and complaints, hypertension and diabetes screening and management, 285 others were also seen and attended to at the Dental Unit, 1,747 people were screened and treated at the Eye unit out of which 548 were given free eye glasses and others screened and counseled at the HIV unit.

Idris said the Programme which started May 15 at the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government area secretariat would come to a close on Thursday August 30, 2018.

He noted that for three days each, the team would visit other selected LGs and LCDAs starting with Ajeromi LG.

“The next points of call for the medical mission team are at Iba Local Council Development Area Secretariat premises on Tuesday 22nd to Thursday May 24, 2018, Apapa-Iganmu Local Government Secretariat Premises on Wednesday May 30, to Friday June 1, 2018 and Oriade Local Council Development Area Secretariat Premises on Tuesday June 12, to Thursday June 14, 2018 at 9am daily”, the Commissioner said.

Other places to be visited include Oriade, Lagos-Mainland, Lekki, Ejigbo, Ikoyi Obalende, Ikosi-Isheri, Ikosi-Ejirin and Agbado-Oke Odo Local Government and Local Council Development Areas. Idris said the State Government was continuously finding ways to improve the health status of its ever-increasing population, adding that the plan for achieving this was based on the Health Policy Thrust of the State which was guided by the noble goal that every Lagosian enjoys unfettered access to qualitative health care without any barrier whatsoever.

The Commissioner posited that the overarching goal now is ensuring that residents have access to Universal Health Coverage adding that the Ministry of Health is working tirelessly to mprove the health outcome of all Lagosians.

A total of 6,072 residents of Ajeromi Local Government and Ifelodun Local Council Development area of Lagos have benefited from a three-day State free medical expedition programme tagged ‘The Eko Health Mission Programme,’ held 15th to17th May, 2018.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris who disclosed this last Friday explained that residents benefitted from free health services ranging from consultation and treatment for common ailments as well as screening for various ailments.

Said he, “Already, a total of 6,072 Lagosians at Ajeromi and Ifelodun LGA&LCDA have benefitted from these services and we expect more residents to turn out enmasse and take advantage of the opportunity presented by the programme to get expert care for common ailments and other free health services offered through the mission”.

Giving a breakdown, Idris said 3,993 people were attended to as General Out-Patients for common ailments and complaints, hypertension and diabetes screening and management, 285 others were also seen and attended to at the Dental Unit, 1,747 people were screened and treated at the Eye unit out of which 548 were given free eye glasses and others screened and counseled at the HIV unit.

Idris said the Programme which started May 15 at the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government area secretariat would come to a close on Thursday August 30, 2018.

He noted that for three days each, the team would visit other selected LGs and LCDAs starting with Ajeromi LG.

“The next points of call for the medical mission team are at Iba Local Council Development Area Secretariat premises on Tuesday 22nd to Thursday May 24, 2018, Apapa-Iganmu Local Government Secretariat Premises on Wednesday May 30, to Friday June 1, 2018 and Oriade Local Council Development Area Secretariat Premises on Tuesday June 12, to Thursday June 14, 2018 at 9am daily”, the Commissioner said.

Other places to be visited include Oriade, Lagos-Mainland, Lekki, Ejigbo, Ikoyi Obalende, Ikosi-Isheri, Ikosi-Ejirin and Agbado-Oke Odo Local Government and Local Council Development Areas. Idris said the State Government was continuously finding ways to improve the health status of its ever-increasing population, adding that the plan for achieving this was based on the Health Policy Thrust of the State which was guided by the noble goal that every Lagosian enjoys unfettered access to qualitative health care without any barrier whatsoever.

The Commissioner posited that the overarching goal now is ensuring that residents have access to Universal Health Coverage adding that the Ministry of Health is working tirelessly to mprove the health outcome of all Lagosians.