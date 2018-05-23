Our re-election will be easy because we are keeping our promises- Lai Mohammed

By Emmanuel Okogba

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed believes that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration will emerge victorious in the 2019 general elections because it is keeping the promises made to Nigerians.

He made this assertion on Tuesday while inspecting the dualisation of the Ibadan-Ilorin road in Oyo state.

He said “We are so confident that our re-election would be easy.

“Whether it is in terms of infrastructure, whether it is in terms of social intervention, every day we are working for the people.”

Speaking further, he said despite criticism from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Federal Government would not relent in its promises and that there are enough funds to ensure that the road projects are completed at the appropriate time because the president has not lost his goodwill.

His words “Our response to critics is not to exchange banters,”.

“There is only one way you can get the electorates to vote for you – by keeping your promises to them and by embarking on projects that touch their lives and this is what we are doing and that is why we are so confident.