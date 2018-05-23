Othihiwa declares for House of Reps seat

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—FINANCIAL expert and chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Mr Ayodele Othihiwa, has declared his intention to run for the House of Representatives seat for Isoko federal constituency in the 2019 general election.

Making the declaration at the PDP secretariat in Oleh and Otor-Igho community, Isoko South and North Local Government Areas of the state, Othihiwa said his decision to vie for the position stemmed from his desire to support the transformation and contribute to the development of lsoko nation.

Reiterating his determination to work towards the eradication of poverty from lsokoland, he assured that he would strive to ensure sustainable empowerment “By creating an environment that allows the people to continuously generate a source of income.

“Legislators are called to understand the needs of the people across all sections of the society and these needs are translated into laws that are made in the House, laws that will support the creation of an environment for anyone to practice his trade successfully.”