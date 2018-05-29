Osun no longer civil service state—AREGBESOLA

By Gbenga Olarinoye

OSOGBO— GOVERNOR Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has said that against all odds, his administration has turned Osun from being a civil service state to a commercial, industrial and agricultural state.

He was the special guest of honour at Raufnomics III, a colloquium organised in his honour on the occasion of his 61st birthday, held at Aurora Events Centre, Osogbo on Sunday.

Expressing gratitude to God for making all his aspirations to come to fruition, Aregbesola said: “Against all odds, the joy I have is the fact that our administration has given Osun a true identity it deserves as we have executed myriads of pro-people projects that have in one way or the other impacted greatly on their lives.

“Today, we are proud that Osun has transited from a civil service economy to an agrarian, commercial and industrial economy as being reflected in the latest rating of Osun as a state with the highest human condition of happiness in Nigeria.”

The governor also described ‘Jonathanomics’, the economic philosophy of former President Goodluck Jonathan as one in which oil proceeds were shared directly by PDP leaders and their cronies without remittance to the federation account.