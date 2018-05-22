Osun 2018: APC lifts campaign ban, holds parlay for governorship aspirants

Ahead of the September 22nd gubernatorial election coming up in Osun state later this year, the All Progressives Congress APC in the State has formally lifted the ban placed on political activities, making it possible for all aspirants jostling to succeed Ogbeni Aregbesola on the platform of the party to commence mobilisation and campaigns.

Recall that the leadership of the APC in the state, through the Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun had, in 2017, barred aspirants contesting on the platform of the party from publicly declaring ambitions “in order not to distract the government in power.”

At a Stakeholders meeting held with governorship aspirants at the party’s secretariat, the State Chairman said the essence of the meeting was to reel out guidelines and guiding conditions expected of the governorship aspirants during the electioneering campaign.

The party chairman admonished all aspirants on the platform of the party to avoid hate speech, promotion of rancour and anti-party sentiments.

“This is the day that everyone has been waiting for. We are by this event, lifting ban on political activities, so you have the liberty henceforth to canvass for vote from members of the party towards the primaries.

“I believe whoever emerges among you as the candidate of the party will win the election come September 22. “All your activities must be carried out honourably and without rancour in a way that will not embarrass the party”, Famodun said.

Leading other aspirants to arrive for the parley with APC leadership was the Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Elder Peter Babalola who arrived with a few friends and supporters.

The arrival of Gboyega Oyetola electrified the entire arena as he was forced to walk down a distance of over 1km to the party secretariat with his admirers and fans who had trooped out to welcome him, and led him to the waiting hands of the party leaders and elders who greeted him warmly.

No fewer than twenty seven aspirants have shown interest in the governorship seat being currently occupied by Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola under the platform of the APC.

They all attended the parley. Among them was the incumbent Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Dr. Najeem Salam and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representative Hon Lasun Yusuff inluding Benedict Alabi and, Tunde Taiwo.

Speaking on behalf of all the 27 aspirants that have shown interest, the speaker of the State House of Assembly urged the party to give all aspirants level playing ground. He assured that they would support whoever emerged as party candidate during the primary, praying that APC would win the September 22 governorship election.

His Deputy, Lasun Yusuff, who is one of the aspirants while leaving the party Secretariat, stood on his car roof and threw lavishly N500 notes on members of the party as a way to show his financial muscle.