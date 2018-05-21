Optometrists task FG on crisis management

By Elijah Joshua

ASABA—The Nigerian College of Optometrists, NCO, has urged the Federal Government to engender good and lasting teamwork in the healthcare sector by applying the principle of equity in handling issues on welfare, professional development and crisis management in Nigeria.

NCO, at its just concluded 2018 AGM/Scientific Conference in Asaba, Delta State, also wants the Federal Government to support the various activities of the group by providing funds for projects, researches and other academic endeavours of the college.

The AGM/conference, chaired by the association’s President, Dr. Ronald Eyime, also wants the Federal Government to double its efforts in the area of security of lives and properties of the citizenry.

The meeting observed that adequate teamwork among the various cadres in health care was a sin qua non for efficient and sustainable healthcare delivery in Nigeria.