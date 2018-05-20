Opeifa Handball Cup: Zumratu Islamiyya, Wesley Girls are champions

Zumratu Islamiyya Senior Secondary School, Yaba defeated Lagos City College also in Yaba, 29-16 to emerge Champions of the Senior category of the just concluded Season 4 of the annual Opeifa All Lagos Secondary Schools Handball Championship held at the Rowe Park Sports Centre in Yaba, Lagos. Wesley Girls Senior High School outscored CMS Girls High School 12-5 to win the Women Senior category.

Junior boys title was won by Herbert Macaulay Junior High School that defeated Jibowu Junior High School 14-13 while Eletu Edibo Junior High School beat United Christian Junior Secondary School 2-1 to win the Junior Girls trophy. Lagos State U-15 boys defeated their Ekiti State counterparts 28-8 while the Lagos U-12 side outclassed Ondo State 22-15.

Ojo Gbenga of Lagos City College emerged as the senior boys’ most valuable player while Ishat Adebowale, a CMS Girls High School was adjudged as the most valuable player of the Senior Girls category. Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission Dr. Kweku Tandoh in his remark at the end of the competition commended the sponsor of the just concluded All Lagos State Secondary Schools Handball Championship, Kayode Opeifa for sponsoring the event which he said was indeed what the state was clamouring for. He promised that the state will continue to encourage such initiatives.

Uche Ukah of Herbert Macaulay Junior High School won the Junior Boy MVP award while Ariyisu A. of Eletu Edibo Junior High School was given the Junior Girls MVP award. The fair play awards for the Senior Boys category went to White Sand College, Lekki while that of Senior Girls was won by Apapa Senior Girls High School. Daniel Favour of United Christian Junior Secondary School and Opabori Michael of Jibowu Junior High School were adjudged as the best goalkeepers in the Junior Boys and Girls categories respectively while Mercy Merimen of CMS Girls High School and Ajayi Kazeem of Ikosi Senior High School won that of the Senior Girls and Boys categories respectively.

Event sponsor, Kayode Opeifa who was full excitement at the grand finale, said having achieved fifty percent of the target set for the sponsorship, the 5th edition of the Opeifa Handball Championship would no longer be an all Lagos affair but a South West regional championship.