Onitsha set to Host High-Life Cultural Festival

Lagos – Residents of Onitsha will experience an exciting evening of beautiful traditional Igbo highlife music and cultural dance, as HiLife Fest’s ‘The Complete Experience’ hits the city.

The festival which comes up on May 27 is the semifinal stage of the talent hunt competition, which began earlier in the year.

At the recently concluded quarter-final which held in Owerri, fans were treated to a thrilling and engaging delivery of top-notch highlife music, in which five dance groups and 10 singers made it to the next level.

According to the Portfolio Manager Mainstream Lager and Stout Brands, Nigerian Breweries, Mr Emmanuel Agu, high life music brought so much value and cultural transformation to Onitsha.

“The kingdom of Onitsha celebrates the Ofala festival, the New Yam Festival, which celebrates the Igbo’s culture borne out of sheer resilience and determination.

“Highlife music and cultural dance are often the hallmark of the festival celebrations and at Highlife Festival, the future of this definitive part of our rich heritage is handed down to young minds,’’Agu said.

NAN reports that the semi-final stage will feature Prince Destiny Oluchukwu and Dons Ifeanyi (Anambra), Chinedu Obiajulu and Emeka Ngwu (Enugu State).

Agbom Emmanuel (Delta), Kalapi Ojuka and Kelvin Emmanuel (Rivers) Ifeanyi Ogbu (Ebonyi ), Chuks Arthur and Obioha Ikechukwu (Abia ) would also compete in the singing category.

For the dancers, Kanaowo Dance Group (Rivers), Noel Africa Cultural Entertainment (Ebonyi), Umuchiziri Egwu Cultural Dance Group (Enugu State) would prove their worth.

Others are Asinnodricks Africa (Imo) and Ofu-Obi (Anambra) also competing for a spot in the grand finale. (NAN)