Breaking News
Translate

One killed, as Ateke escapes gunmen’s attack

On 12:01 amIn News by Urowayino WaramiComments

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—One person has been killed, following an attempt by unknown people to assassinate the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom in Okirika Local Government Area of Rivers State, His Royal Majesty, King Ateke Tom.

It was gathered that Ateke, an ex-Niger Delta agitator, had visited Amadi-Ama in Port Harcourt for a traditional function when some armed youths invaded the area and shot sporadically in his direction.

A source alleged that in the process, a young man believed to be in the entourage of King Ateke was gunned down, adding that the King escaped by the whiskers.

Ateke Tom

Meanwhile, Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has condemned the assassination attempt on Ateke, noting that the incident is capable of igniting fresh crisis in the region.

In a statement yesterday in Port Harcourt, Mr. Samuel George, Chairman of the Eastern Zone of IYC, pointed out that Ijaw leaders are not happy over the development intended to take the life of the Amanyanabo.

He said: “Ijaw observed that the attack on King Ateke is one too many on the traditional institutions of the Ijaw nation.

“On a different occasion, Amanyanabo of Kalabari and Bonny monarch suffered similar attacks. These attacks are uncivilised and calculated to cause crisis in Ijawland.”


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.