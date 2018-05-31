One killed, as Ateke escapes gunmen’s attack

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—One person has been killed, following an attempt by unknown people to assassinate the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom in Okirika Local Government Area of Rivers State, His Royal Majesty, King Ateke Tom.

It was gathered that Ateke, an ex-Niger Delta agitator, had visited Amadi-Ama in Port Harcourt for a traditional function when some armed youths invaded the area and shot sporadically in his direction.

A source alleged that in the process, a young man believed to be in the entourage of King Ateke was gunned down, adding that the King escaped by the whiskers.

Meanwhile, Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has condemned the assassination attempt on Ateke, noting that the incident is capable of igniting fresh crisis in the region.

In a statement yesterday in Port Harcourt, Mr. Samuel George, Chairman of the Eastern Zone of IYC, pointed out that Ijaw leaders are not happy over the development intended to take the life of the Amanyanabo.

He said: “Ijaw observed that the attack on King Ateke is one too many on the traditional institutions of the Ijaw nation.

“On a different occasion, Amanyanabo of Kalabari and Bonny monarch suffered similar attacks. These attacks are uncivilised and calculated to cause crisis in Ijawland.”