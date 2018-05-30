One killed as Ateke Tom allegedly escapes assassination

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: One person has been killed following an alleged attempt by some unknown bandits to assassinate the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom in Okirika Local Government Area of Rivers State, His Royal Majesty, King Ateke Tom.

It was gathered that Ateke, who was a ex-Niger Delta Agitator, had visited Amadi-Ama in Port Harcourt for a traditional function when some armed youths invaded the area and shot sporadically in the direction where Ateke was.

A source alleged that in the process that a young man believed to be in the entourage of King Ateke was gunned down, adding that the King escaped the scene by the whiskers.

However, Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has condemned the assassination attempt on Ateke, noting that the incident is capable of igniting fresh crisis in the region.

In a statement Wednesday in Port Harcourt, Comrade Samuel George, the Chairman of the Eastern Zone of the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, pointed out that the Ijaw leaders are not happy over the development intended to take the life of the Amanyanabo.

George said: “We condemn the assassination attempt on the life of a prominent King of Ijaw land, HRM, King Ateke Tom. The leaders of Ijaw frown at it because it is capable of causing fresh crisis in the South-South region if not the peaceful disposition exhibited by the Okochiri monarch.”

According to George, Ijaws have suffered a lot as a result of violence in the region, adding that Ijaw people do not want any crisis in their land, even as he urged security operatives to fish out and prosecute the culprits.

“The Ijaws observed that attacks on King Ateke is one too many on the traditional institutions of the Ijaw nation. One a different occasion that Amanyanabo of Kalabari and Bonny monarch suffered similar attacks. These attacks are uncivilised and a calculated attempt to cause crisis in Ijaw nation,” George stated.