Ondo traditionalists seal houses of 5 men that raped, video-taped teenage girls

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—MORE trouble awaits the five suspected persons who raped two teenage girls as traditionalists, yesterday, sealed off their individual houses in Ondo town, Ondo State.

The development, as gathered, was for appeasement of the gods in the ancient town.

Vanguard gathered that before the sealing of the suspect’s houses, the traditionalists, dressed in their regalia, converged at a traditional spot on Sora Street in the town, where they offered prayers.

Recall that five men were arrested and charged to court for torturing, raping and videotaping two teenage girls and posting it on social media.

The five suspects— Bode Akinsiku, Olabanji Femi, Abiodun Ayodele, Fadairo Wahab and Adedayo Adebayo— allegedly lured the two teenagers to the house of one of the suspects located at Kogbona Street in the town, where they carried out the act.

The traditionalists, which also included women, chased out residents in the houses and used palm fronds to barricade the entrance to the houses.

After offering prayers, they locked the doors and windows and used some wooden materials to demarcate the houses, chanting incantations while performing the rites.

The traditionalists, it was gathered, decided to embark on the spiritual rites following alleged incessant cases of rape in the town.

‘We don’t want a repeat of their action’

One of the traditionalists, who spoke in confidence, said: “You see, if you watch the video, it is a taboo and abomination not only in Ondo town, but in the Yoruba race.

“We have been hearing several rumour concerning the matter; we don’t want a repeat of such an ungodly act in this in our land.”

The procession caused gridlock with vehicular movement disrupted for several hours.

He commended the Osemawe-in-council for approving the traditional act and sealing of the houses and lauded the participants for their patriotism and love for the community.

He said the video tape, apart from going viral on the internet, the Osemawe-in-council had received several calls on the issue, which he said was not good for the image of the town.

He explained that their decision was also to forestall what he described as such ungodly attitude among the youths of the town.

A female traditionalist said the “activities were organised to seek the face of the Almighty God to forestall a repeat of the ungodly attitude in the town.”