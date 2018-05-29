Ondo students decry police harassment

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—STUDENTS of the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, in Ondo State, yesterday, decried incessant harassment and breach of their fundamental human rights by officers of the Nigeria Police Force in the state.

The students, under the aegis of Concern for Human Rights, CHR, accused the security agents of harassing their colleagues at FUTA North and South gates.

The CHR President, David Belele speaking on behalf of the students told newsmen in Akure “that it is imperative for the student populace to be sensitized.

Belele said: “The security agencies in FUTA hemisphere, the South Gate, and the North Gate, are terrorizing young Nigerian youths. There is a need for us to come together as people who believe that the right of the people should not be tampered with.

“Several times they asked the students to bring out their phones for search. The last time I checked the Police Act, Part 4, Section 28, it does not give a right for the police to search Nigerian citizens.

While narrating his experience, Balele said “on my way going to the School of Health three days ago, I met some security agencies on the road and they asked me to bring out my phones. I told them they don’t have any right to ask for my phone.”

Continuing, he said: “They threatened to shoot me. But as far as I am concerned, we have to stop the illegal harassment and intimidation in FUTA environment and beyond.”

We’re investigating allegations—Police

Reacting, spokesperson of the Ondo Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph confirmed that a complaint had been lodged and that “the Commissioner of Police had taken strict measures to investigate the allegations.

Any police officer indicted in the allegations would be properly dealt with after the thorough investigation.”