Omosule appointed Registrar of OAU

Ile-Ife (Osun) – The Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has appointed Mrs Margaret Omosule as the 12th Registrar and Secretary to the Governing Council of the university.



A press release issued on Wednesday in Ile-Ife by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju, said Omosule was the Deputy-Registrar and Acting Director, Vice-Chancellor’ s Office, prior to her appointment.

The release said that Omosule, a native of Ughelli South Local Government of Delta, holds a Bachelor of Arts (B.A) (Ed.) Degree in History (1984) and Masters Degree in Guidance and Counselling (1990), both from OAU.

“She is currently on her Ph.D Programme in the Department of Educational Foundation and Counselling, Faculty of Education, OAU, Ile-Ife.

“The new appointee began to garner work experience as an Education Officer at the Ministry of Education, Akure, during her NYSC schedule between 1984 and 1985,’’ the release added.

It also said that Omosule worked at Moremi High School, OAU, between 1991 and 1995.

Omosule, it added, joined the service of OAU as an Administrative Officer 1 on Jan 23, 1995 and rose through the ranks to the post of Deputy Registrar in 2011.

It said that since Omosule joined the university, she had served in different capacities and in various arms of the university.

Omosule, according to the release, acquired knowledge and experience in the university’s administration processes and procedures at junior, intermediate and higher levels. (NAN)