OML30: Eriyamremu assures on Heritage, host communities’ cordial relationship

An opinion leader from Ofuoma oil producing community, Afiesere oilfield, in OML30, Delta State, Mr. Chris Eriyamremu, has assured that Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited and the 111 host communities in OML30 will continue to maintain the prevailing cordial and business and friendly relationship.

Eriyamremu, a Conflict Management Consultant, who gave the assurance, yesterday, at Ofuoma community, commended the Managing Director of Heritage Energy, Mr. Naeem Atik-Sadiq, for showing commitment to the plight and development of the host communities.

“As host communities, we should be careful not to unduly dabble or interfere in the internal decisions taken by Heritage and its joint partners, but rather we should be more concerned about employment for our people.

“We should also be concerned about the engagement of indigenous contractors, urgent review of the MoU, prompt payment of workers’ salaries, scholarship, land rentals, which can be achieved when there is steady and maximum daily production.”