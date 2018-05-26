Omisore is a bonafide member of SDP – party leadership

BY GBENGA OLARINOYE

OSOGBO – Controversies surrounding membership of the former deputy governor of Osun state, Senator Iyiola Omosore over his membership of the Social Democratic Party SDP, has been finally laid to rest as the leadership of the party in Osun State conformed his mbership of the party .

Omisore, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, recently dumped the party over what he considered as lack of transparency of the national leadership of the party in the handling of the last state congress of the party.

But hardly had Omisore led hundreds of members of the PDP to SDP than some old members of the party mounted opposition against him describing him as a visitor to the party.

But at the weekend, the leadership or the party rested the hullabaloo about Otunba Omisore being a member of the party or not as they declared to the party members that Omisore is a bonafide member of SDP.

Speakers at the inauguration of members of the local government steering committee of the party made the confirmation known in Osogbo.

The leaders who said notable politicians are coming to join the party before the September 22 governorship election in Osun maintained that, SDP is the party of the masses.

They said Dr Yemi Farounbi and other national leaders of the party will soon come down to Osun for serious mobilisation drive as they urged all members of the party to begin house to house mobilisation of people into the party

The SDP leaders reminded the gathering that SDP is not a new party in Nigeria adding that the party had in the past won several elections including Presidential in the country.

Those who spoke at the meeting include the state chairman of the party,Hon, Ademola Ishola, former member house of Representatives Hon Bade Falade, former commissioner in Osun State Dr Bayo Faforiji and former PDP legal adviser in the south west Barrister Ojo Williams.

The chairman of the party, maintained that Omisore is a bonafide member of the party and charged all party members to work in unison for the betterment of the party in the state.