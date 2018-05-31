Encroachment: Ambode grants land regularisation for 8,000 LASU squatters at reduced price

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Monsuru Olowoopejo

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has approved land regularisation for at least 8,000 landlords that encroached on the State University, LASU, land.

Ambode had in December, 2017, approved the land regularization exercise for all the encroached landed property owned by LASU, and urged all the illegal property owners and encroachers on the land to regularize such properties with the institution and assume the position of legal occupants as tenants with the university.

Under the new land regularisation process, squatters will now pay N1.25 million for a plot to regularise their properties and become automatic owners of the property.

At a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Lagos Deputy Governor’s Office, in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday, Deputy Governor, Dr. Oluranti Adebule said that at the last stakeholders meeting, stakeholders requested from the governor that they did not want to be LASU’s tenants and that they wanted the process of regularisation to be seamless.

She said: “Governor Akinwumi Ambode has agreed and given the concession that you will not be LASU tenant anymore and that henceforth, you are no longer LASU tenants. He has also agreed that the annual payment to LASU will no longer be there anymore.

“The governor has also agreed that we will go on with the process of land regularisation and not demolish your properties, except those who deliberately went into LASU compound.”

According to her, after valuation of land in the area, putting market values in the front burner, government came up with N3.9 million to be paid for the regularisation of one plot of land, adding that included the cost of obtaining Certificate of Occupancy, survey, among others.

“When we took this amount to the Governor, he gave us consideration of 67 percent rebate. This means that for a plot, you will be paying N1.25 million instead of N3.9 million. We want the process to be seamless; we gave a timeline at that time, but the timeline will no longer exist. We are going to set a new timeline for ourselves for the process of payment to be seamless,” she stated.

A community leader, Alhaji Taofik Aina, Baale of Igbo Elerin and Sunday Kapo, Banise CDA chairman commended Ambode for reducing the regularization money for their properties.