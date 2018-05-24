Olaniyan advises graduands of Victory Catering Institute

PROPRIETOR of Victory Institute of Catering and Hotel Management, Ikeja, Chief Christian Francis Olaniyan, has advised graduating students of the institution to make a good use of their training to improve their lives.

Chief Olaniyan who made the remarks at the institution’s 25th graduation ceremony and 28th matriculation in Ikeja, said if they applied what they learnt very well, they would prosper because catering has become a lucrative profession in the Nigerian market. The Institute graduated 35 and also matriculated 48 students for 2017/2018 academic session.

Addressing the outgoing and the matriculating students, the managing proprietor and director of studies enjoined the matriculating students to keep the flag of their predecessors flying in their professional pursuits and to be shining example for others to emulate.

Principal of the Institution, Mrs. Modupe Ojo, in her speech tagged “Building A New Nigeria” specifically focused on issues of skills acquisition, workers’ welfare, job creation, moderate taxation, adequate security and academic excellence.

Present at the ceremony were Mr. Bamidele Shodeke, chairman, Mrs. Abimbola Oseni of Ibis hotels, who was the special guest and host of others.

