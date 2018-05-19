Okpe Union marks 88 anniversary, lists achievements

The Okpe Union, the umbrella body of Okpe Urhobo of Delta State has listed some of its achievements as it marked its 88 anniversary.

Briefing newsmen on some of the achievements of the union during the ceremony to mark it’d 88th anniversary, the President General of the union,Okakuro Robert Onome, recalled the role played by the Union in resuscitating the prestigious throne of the Orodje of Okpe and ascension to the throne of Ezezi 11 in 1945, the Sapele Land Case of 1942.”the Union has been at the forefront of the socio economic and cultural development of Okpe Kingdom. A

ccording to him what made the Union tick was not only the role it played in the Sapele case but also its agitation which resulted to the building of the Orodje of Okpe’s Palace in 1993.He added that the headquarters of the Union was moved from Lagos to Orerokpe in 2016 to enable the Union to understand and engage the government in all development issues in Okpe Kingdom.

Still listing some achievements of the Union, Onome said Delta State government is now giving attention to the kingdom which comprises of both Sapele and Okpe local governments, as a result of the list of demands he presented to the state governor at Sapele and Orerokpe Town Hall meeting he had with the people of Okpe.

Stressing that today the state government has fenced Okpe Secondary School,while the contractor has been moved to site on the construction of Okpe road from Jeddo to Ohore and consideration is been given to Oha Bridge.