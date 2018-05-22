Okowa’s aide empowers Delta community

By Elizabeth Uwandu

OLOMU—THE Executive Assistant to the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on Beautification, Olorogun Grace Aghoghovbia, weekend, said reason for empowering her people was borne out of the desire to give back to society from what God has given to her.

She stated this during an empowerment programme organised to marked her 61st birthday where she donated various items to empower the people of Oviri Olomu community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the State.

Olorogun Aghoghovbia had earlier thanked God at St. Anthony’s Cathedral, Warri, and went to Oviri-Olomu community where she was received with funfair by members of the community.

She commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for appointing her as aide so that she can serve the people, urging the people of Olomu Ward II to support the second term bid of the governor.

Beneficiaries who were more than 50 went home with sewing machines, wheelbarrows, bags of rice, cartons of noodles, electricity generating sets, among others

While addressing the beneficiaries, she disclosed that she had facilitated the Urhobo Progress Union London scholarship for some children in the community and urged anyone who received a form from her to fill and return to her.

Earlier, Governor Okowa, represented by the state Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Karo Ilolo commended her for blessing the community people and pledged the state government’s commitment towards empowering people at the grassroots.

The governor urged other government appointees to emulate Grace Aghoghovbia towards achieving the “prosperity for all Deltans” slogan of Okowa administration.