Okowa’s administration a blessings to deltans – Etuwewe

The member representing Bateren ward in Warri south west Local Government Area Hon. Emiko Odin Etuwewe has said that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration has been a blessing to the people of Delta state, noting that the governor is a prudent manager of resources.

Etuwewe, made this disclosure yesterday after been inaugurated as the standing committee chairman on Oil and gas in Warri South West local government council.

According to him, Okowa’s job creation scheme has helped in reducing the rate of unemployment in the state.

Etuwewe, who is also a as member of the security committee of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Delta South Senatorial District mega rally eulogiesed the Governor for his achievements in restoring peace in the state