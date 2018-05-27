Okowa urges elder statesmen to always contribute to nation building

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has said elder statesmen should continue to contribute to nation building through advice, mentorship and involvement in community service.

He made the call yesterday at the 70th birthday thanksgiving Mass of Brig. Gen. Dominic Oneya (rtd) which was celebrated at St. Jude’s Catholic Church, Effurun, Delta State.

Governor Okowa was accompanied to the service by his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, among others.

According to the Governor who congratulated Brig. Gen. Oneya for clocking 70 years at the Holy Mass which had Very Rev. Fr. Augustine Adaka as Chief Celebrant, “we appreciate the roles you (Gen. Oneya) and other elders are playing to develop our state and the nation, we hope you will continue to offer your fatherly advice for the growth of our state and the nation. “

“At 70 you are retiring more into community service, people will continue to consult you and you will continue to mentor the younger ones,” Governor Okowa stated, observing that the array of personalities, including Priests from different parts of the country was a clear testimony that “the people loves you.”

Earlier in a sermon, Rev. Fr. Abaka Oghenejode asserted that it was important for Christians to give thanks to God.

He congratulated Brig. Gen. Oneya on his birthday and him and other elder statesman to be active in the building of Delta State and the country.

According to him, “It is a common responsibility for us to build the Delta State of our dream and we need to work together for our common good to build our country, Nigeria,

“Your voice must be heard for the good of our state and our country,” he told the celebrant.

Brig. Gen. Oneya was Military Administrator of Kano State, that of Benue State, Chairman, Nigeria Football Association (NFA), President General of Agbarho (Urhobo) Improvement Union, among others.