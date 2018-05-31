Okowa performs ground-breaking ceremony for 3,000 hectare oil palm plantation, processing plant

Expresses Joy At Level Of Investor’s Confidence In Delta State

DELTA State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on Thursday performed the ground-breaking ceremony of 3, 000 hectare Oil Palm Plantation and Processing Plant at Akwukwu-Igbo, Oshimili North local government area of Delta State.

The governor who expressed satisfaction that his administration’s drive for investors to come to the state was yielding results, commended and congratulated Norsworthy Farms and Allied Industries Limited for establishing the farm in the state.

The governor who did not hide his satisfaction at the event, said, “I see this exercise as a good example of private sector participation in the economy. It is really ennobling when private sector organisations partner with government in the pursuit of sustainable development.”

“There are many avenues through which the private sector and non-governmental organisations can partner to bring sustainable development to the doorsteps of the people. I am convinced this is a major step forward in the development of viable business in the agricultural sector, which is a part of the key element of private sector participation in the development of our dear state.” The Governor added.

“This farm which comprises 3, 000 hectare Oil Palm Plantation, a 10-ton per hour palm oil mill, a palm oil refinery and a palm kernel crushing plant, will no doubt, change the face of Oil palm industry not only in the state but, the country,” Governor stated.

He assured the people of Akwukwu-Igbo that the road from the community to Ugbolu would be captured in the 2019 budget and urged traditional rulers across the state to make land available to investors.

Managing Director of Norsworthy Farms and Allied Industries Limited, Engr. Gabriel Ugbechie said over N6 billion has been budgeted for the project.

Chairman of Oshimili North local government area, Hon. Louis Ndukwe had in an address, said, oil palm played imporant roles in the development of Nigeria’s economy in the past, observing that its value chain will bring about speedy development of the area and boost job and wealth creation for the people.

High point of the event which was witnessed by top government functionaries, traditional rulers, industrialists, farmers, among others were the unveiling of the ground breaking plaque, planting of palm seedling and tour of the site by Governor Okowa.