Okowa mourns aide, Esther Omene

The Governor’s condolence message is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowajoined the family, friends and government of Udu Local Government Council Area, to mourn the death of immediate past Vice Chairman of the Council, Hon. Esther Omene who passed on in the early hours of

The Governor who described the demise of Mrs Esther Omene as painful, noted that the late politician was a strong pillar of support in women mobilization especially in the Udu Council area which culminated in her appointment as Special Assistant to the Governor on Women Mobilisation a few months ago.

“I was shocked to hear of the passing on of Mrs Omene. She will be missed by thousands of people whom she had assisted in one way or the other.

‘‘Her role in politics and the development of her community, local government and indeed the state will remain an inspiration for other women in politics. ‘

‘My condolences to her family, close associates and the people of Udu Local Government Area,” Aniagwu quoted the Governor as saying.