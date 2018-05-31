Okowa made youths millionaires in three years- Ossai

Delta State Governor’s Aide on Media, Mr Ossai Ovie Success has said that the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has made millionaires in three years as Governor under the State Job Creation Scheme .

Ossai made this known while responding to questions from journalists after governor Okowa’s 3rd Anniversary Praise And Worship Celebration At Asaba.

According to Ossai the State Job Creation programmes has affected thousands of Delta Youths and has made them millionaires.

“The truth be told , Due to the prudent management of resources by governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Over 40,000 unemployed youths have been transformed into owners of businesses and employers of labour in the Okowa’s job creation scheme.

Since August 2015, when governor Okowa launched the Job and Wealth Creation Scheme with the following programmes viz; Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP), Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP), and Production and Processing Support Programme (PPSP). Over 40,000 jobs has been created both in the private sector jobs, making the youth self employed .”, Mr Ossai said adding that “this figure consists of direct jobs and indirect jobs of both skilled and unskilled workers and it might also interest you to note that the youths have also reduced the rate of unemployment in the State by creating jobs for others.