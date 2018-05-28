Okowa, Emmanuel task parents on children’s upbringing

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on parents to devote greater time to their children, saying they must not leave the upbringing and character formation of their children to teachers alone.

Similarly, his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has urged parents to take particular interest in moulding their children and instilling in them the right values so they will become outstanding citizens and contribute to the socio-political development of the state and the nation.

Emmanuel, in a statement to celebrate the Children’s Day, 2018, by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, said: “The future of our nation, how far we can compete with the rest of the world, depends on our investments today on our children.

“We are living in an increasingly shrinking globalized world, where technology has reduced the vast expanse of lands and oceans into a tiny community.”

On his part, Okowa, at the children’s celebration in Asaba which featured march pass, cultural dance, modelling, among others charged parents and care-givers to devote greater time and attention to their children.

He said: “We should take greater responsibility for the sake of their protection, well-being and the orderliness of society at large,” He also lauded the theme for this year’s celebration, which was “Creating Safe Spaces for Children: Our Collective Responsibility.”

The governor said, “This administration has placed a high premium on the total development and protection of children on which the continuous existence and progress of the state and nation depend.”